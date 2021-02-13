Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.94

Shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.94 and traded as high as $141.70. Indivior PLC (INDV.L) shares last traded at $139.60, with a volume of 958,266 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

