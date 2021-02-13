Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.78-0.82 for the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

