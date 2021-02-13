Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.78-0.82 EPS.

IRT opened at $14.56 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

