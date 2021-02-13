Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.15–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $41-43 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.36 million.Impinj also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ PI opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.89.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.