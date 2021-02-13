Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Receives C$26.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.97.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

TSE:IMO opened at C$25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$32.39.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

