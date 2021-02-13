Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (IEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on March 12th

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:IEM opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Friday. Impax Environmental Markets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 397.32.
About Impax Environmental Markets Trust
