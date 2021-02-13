Impax Environmental Markets Trust (LON:IEM) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 482 ($6.30), with a volume of 373441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Impax Environmental Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 397.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.95.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

