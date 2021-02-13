ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $11.57. ImmuCell shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 22,712 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 million, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.14.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmuCell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

