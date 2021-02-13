IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.