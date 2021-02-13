II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.88.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $1,554,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,010 shares in the company, valued at $27,484,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,717 shares of company stock worth $23,533,276 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

