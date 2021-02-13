iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $886.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $882.36 million to $890.60 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 633,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

