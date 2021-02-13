IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. IGO has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

