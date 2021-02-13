Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. 2,532,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $179.90. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.