Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,886. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02.

