Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 229,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,015 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52.

