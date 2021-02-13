Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 894,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,930. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

