Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 409,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $102.85.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

