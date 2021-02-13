Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,227 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 15,239,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,437,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

