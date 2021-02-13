IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 564.0% from the January 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,599,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,578. IFAN Financial has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

