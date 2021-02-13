IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $633.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.00 million and the lowest is $625.69 million. IDEX posted sales of $594.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

IEX opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $187.25. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

