Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Reaches One Day Volume of $130,328.00

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $133.34 million and approximately $130,328.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00005548 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00277817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00097653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00081163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00088775 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,725.99 or 0.97506904 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

