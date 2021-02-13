ichi.farm Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00106928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091829 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,552.36 or 1.01520841 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

