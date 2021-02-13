iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$64.68 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$73.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

