Hyve Price Hits $0.0586 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Hyve has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $540,686.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00282578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00097431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00090570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,284.44 or 0.98729045 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.