Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.5% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $50,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $807.81. 430,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,999. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

