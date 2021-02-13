HyperDAO Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $24,942.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00277090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00079589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089020 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,622.75 or 0.97360916 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

