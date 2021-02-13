Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Down 9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) fell 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.91. 24,478,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 8,572,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYLN. Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

