Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 69.6% in January

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HSQVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SEB Equities raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

