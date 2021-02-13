Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

