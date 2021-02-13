Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share.

HII stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $264.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

