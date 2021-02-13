Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEC stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29. Hudson Executive Investment has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

