HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $488.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.61.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $502.40 on Friday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $527.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

