HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.61.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $502.40 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $527.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,979,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

