Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.39

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 7564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Natixis bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,549,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 68,058.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,608,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,461,000 after buying an additional 1,606,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,747,000 after buying an additional 1,130,258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,065,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after buying an additional 621,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,126,000.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

