Huami (NYSE:HMI) Trading Up 11.2%

Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) shares traded up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.58. 1,338,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 480,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Huami alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $329.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Huami by 3,764.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huami by 54.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Huami by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Huami in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.