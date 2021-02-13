Hosking Partners LLP Sells 756 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,695,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $613.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

