Hosking Partners LLP Has $33.26 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,279 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up approximately 0.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $33,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,776,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.