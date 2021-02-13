Hosking Partners LLP Has $20.91 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 91.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Walmart by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 137,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

