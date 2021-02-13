Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOK. Truist Financial began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. 111,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $252.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

