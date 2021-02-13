Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 380.0% in January

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
HNGKY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Read More: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.