Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 380.0% in January

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

HNGKY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.