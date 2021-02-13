Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $203.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

