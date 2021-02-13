Holo (HOT) Reaches Market Cap of $236.07 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Holo has traded up 71.1% against the dollar. Holo has a market cap of $236.07 million and $76.40 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.15 or 0.01134575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006316 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.74 or 0.05799560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,695,671,900 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

