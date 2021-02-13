HOLD (HOLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,328.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $5,328.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00283188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00105323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00081264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00092351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,449.28 or 1.01768123 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.