Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMLP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

HMLP traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 167,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,399. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $512.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

