HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Price Up 8%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 1,139,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 229,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

Get HNI alerts:

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 11,183 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $419,697.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,057 shares of company stock worth $3,713,910. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HNI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HNI by 51.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $11,547,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.