Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 5402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 183.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

