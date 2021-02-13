Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

