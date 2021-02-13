Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

HTH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 577,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,056. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

