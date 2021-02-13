Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.