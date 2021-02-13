Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

HIW opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

